Image caption Police said the driver of the Audi R8 was confirmed dead at Bedford Hospital

The man killed when his car was hit by a Porsche on the A6 near Bedford has been named as a Luton rugby player.

Mark Davey, 33, was on his way back from a match against Bedford Swifts when the crash happened at 17:50 BST on Saturday, Luton Rugby Club said.

The Audi he was driving was hit by a car that did not stop and he was confirmed dead at Bedford Hospital South Wing.

Police have asked the public to help trace the driver of the Porsche.

Mark Turner, Luton Rugby Club chairman, paid tribute to Mr Davey and said he had only taken up playing rugby in the past year.

He said: "He made a contribution to the club both on and off the field; he was well liked by everyone.

"We at the club are stunned by the loss, but the real condolences must go to his family and close friends."

The driver of the Porsche carried on driving north towards Bedford along the A6 after the crash, police said.

Image caption The A6 was closed for several hours while police investigators examined the scene of the collision