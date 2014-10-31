Throat slash attack on son-in-law: Rodney Cohen jailed
A man who slashed the throat of his son-in-law with a kitchen knife has been jailed for six years.
Rodney Cohen, 68, left Declan Campbell scarred for life in the unprovoked attack, in Harpenden, after they had been drinking together.
Cohen, of St John's Court, Harpenden, appeared at St Albans Crown Court for sentencing after admitting wounding Mr Campbell with intent on 26 July.
In a victim impact statement Mr Campbell said his life had been ruined.
'Permanent scar'
But he said he was willing to forgive his father-in-law.
Prosecutor David Stanton said said Cohen grabbed his victim "by the neck and pulled his head back to stretch his neck"
"Mr Campbell, at first, thought he was joking. It was only when blood poured out he realised what had happened. He was scared he might die."
When Cohen was arrested he told police: "I am sorry. I saw the knife and picked it up and sliced it across his throat."
Judge Stephen Gullick told Cohen: "Your son-in-law has been left with a permanent scar that will be visible for the rest of his life."