Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Arulchelvam "Nick" Prasanna died 11 days after being found unconscious

A man has been charged with murdering a shopkeeper who fell from a moving van in Watford.

Arulchelvan Prasanna, 34, was found with head injuries at a Costco store car park in the town in May 2013 and died 11 days later.

Michael McInerney, 33, of no fixed address, was arrested in Corby and charged with his murder. He is due before Luton Magistrates' Court later.

Two men were jailed for Mr Prasanna's manslaughter after a trial in October.

Mr Prasanna, a father of one, suffered a fractured skull and other injuries and was found in the car park by passers-by.

Patrick O'Driscoll, 34, from Hertford, was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years and James O'Driscoll, 45, of Roydon, to seven-and-a-half years.

The two cousins had denied murder but admitted the manslaughter of Mr Prasanna on the second day of their trial at Southwark Crown Court.

Three other men have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.