Image caption A fifth teenager has been arrested after an 18 year old was stabbed in Welington Street

A fifth teenager has been arrested on suspicion of affray following a stabbing during a fight on a Luton street.

The 17-year-old's arrest follows those of four other teenagers on Tuesday.

The fight started outside Lloyds Bank in George Street before moving into Wellington Street, where the 18-year-old victim was stabbed.

All five teenagers, three 17-year-olds and two aged 18 and 19, remain in custody.

Police had been called to the scene at 12:15 GMT.

Image caption The victim remains in a serious, but not life-threatening, condition

Some of those involved were armed with knives and used their belts as weapons, a police spokesman said.

The victim was taken to hospital in a squad car and Bedfordshire Police said he had serious, but not life-threatening, injuries. His condition is described as stable.

Det Insp Sean Quinn said: "This is being treated as an isolated incident between two groups of people."

Officers would be "trawling through CCTV to identify anyone who was involved", he said.