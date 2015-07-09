Samuel Harry inquest: Couple blame each other for toddler death
A mother and her former partner suspected of inflicting the injuries which killed her 19-month-old son have accused each other at an inquest.
Samuel Harry, from the Bedford area, died in 2013 from brain injuries which medical experts say were almost certainly inflicted deliberately.
An inquest into his death has returned a verdict of unlawful killing.
A High Court hearing ruled either his mother, Deanna Buffham, or her then partner Ryan Bate caused his death.
But they did not face prosecution due to a lack of evidence.
'You do not throw children'
Speaking to Ampthill Coroners' Court via a video link, Ms Buffham, who is now in a relationship with Mr Bate's brother, said: "Please find out what happened to my baby."
Asked by coroner Martin Oldham if she inflicted the injuries on Samuel, she said "absolutely not". When asked if Mr Bate had done it, she responded "I can only assume so".
"I'd always protect Samuel, I'd always tell the truth, do the utmost to find out what happened to Samuel," she said.
Elizabeth Gooderham, counsel for Sam's father, Nicholas Harry, asked her if she threw their son down on his cot.
Ms Buffham said: "No, you do not throw children."
Mr Bate, who, with Ms Buffham, was arrested on suspicion of Samuel's murder, told the inquest he found the toddler drowsy with his eyes open.
He denied causing Sam's fatal injuries but when asked if Deanna Buffham did it, he said: "If there were two people and it wasn't one of them it must have been the other one, so yes."
Dr Diarmuid O'Donnell, a paediatric intensive care consultant at Addenbrooke's Hospital, told the inquest Samuel's injuries were "highly suggestive of a traumatic brain injury" and that "it is far more likely than not that he had been subjected to inflicted injury".