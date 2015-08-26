Paralympic Watford pensioner 'stuck' in hospital leaves as carers agreed

Margaret Maughan on the leftPA
Margaret Maughan pictured on the left in September 1960 after winning her archery medal

A former Paralympic gold medallist stuck in a Buckinghamshire hospital for two weeks because of a lack of suitable carers is home after agreeing on a care package with her county council.

Margaret Maughan, 87, from Watford, who won a gold medal in archery in 1960, was told she was able to leave Stoke Mandeville Hospital two weeks ago.

Hertfordshire Council offered a number of care solutions, which she rejected.

A package has now been agreed and the hospital confirmed she had now left.

The former athlete, who is a paraplegic, has been in a wheelchair since a car accident in Africa 57 years ago.

Mrs Maughan was admitted to hospital for surgery about 10 weeks ago.

A council spokesman said they had been "actively working with care providers" to find a solution to her "complex requirements" which Mrs Maughan was happy with.

He said the council was pleased a satisfactory care package had been agreed and that Mrs Maughan had been able to leave the hospital.

