Paralympic Watford pensioner 'stuck' in hospital leaves as carers agreed
A former Paralympic gold medallist stuck in a Buckinghamshire hospital for two weeks because of a lack of suitable carers is home after agreeing on a care package with her county council.
Margaret Maughan, 87, from Watford, who won a gold medal in archery in 1960, was told she was able to leave Stoke Mandeville Hospital two weeks ago.
Hertfordshire Council offered a number of care solutions, which she rejected.
A package has now been agreed and the hospital confirmed she had now left.
The former athlete, who is a paraplegic, has been in a wheelchair since a car accident in Africa 57 years ago.
Mrs Maughan was admitted to hospital for surgery about 10 weeks ago.
A council spokesman said they had been "actively working with care providers" to find a solution to her "complex requirements" which Mrs Maughan was happy with.
He said the council was pleased a satisfactory care package had been agreed and that Mrs Maughan had been able to leave the hospital.