Image caption A woman is missing after a fire at Offley Holes Farm near Hitchin on Sunday

A body has been recovered after a blaze at a farm cottage in Hertfordshire, fire officers have said.

Eight crews were called at about 06:00 BST on Sunday to tackle a fire at Offley Holes Farm, between Preston and Charlton near Hitchin.

It had spread from one farm cottage to a neighbouring property.

The road leading to the farm was closed until late evening and a police cordon put in place. No further details were released by police.

