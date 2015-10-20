Body recovered after Hertfordshire farm cottage fire
- 20 October 2015
A body has been recovered after a blaze at a farm cottage in Hertfordshire, fire officers have said.
Eight crews were called at about 06:00 BST on Sunday to tackle a fire at Offley Holes Farm, between Preston and Charlton near Hitchin.
It had spread from one farm cottage to a neighbouring property.
The road leading to the farm was closed until late evening and a police cordon put in place. No further details were released by police.
