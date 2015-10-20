Image copyright Hertfordshire Constabulary Image caption Millionaire Miltiades Papadopoulos, 41, was found dead at his luxury house in Potters Bar

Three men have been convicted of killing a millionaire businessman in his own home.

Miltiades Papadopoulos, 41, was found dead at his luxury house in Potters Bar, Hertfordshire, on 22 October 2014.

Sebastian Kimel, 40, was found guilty of murder, while Arkadiusz Szarkowski, 42, and Krzysztof Kasza, 42, were convicted of manslaughter at the Old Bailey. All are Polish nationals.

The court was told Mr Papadopoulos had been trussed up and smothered to death.

Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Sebastian Kimel, 40, was found guilty of murder

The victim's home had been ransacked, but the only item police confirmed as missing was Mr Papadopoulos' £20,000 Rolex watch.

The court heard the three men had identified Mr Papadopoulos - also known as Milton - as a target through a Polish "Mr Big" named in court as Lucasz, who supplied the victim with escort girls, who in turn reported back on his wealth.

Gambling habit

The court was told Mr Papadopoulos owned several businesses, but friends said he had become difficult after the breakdown of a relationship two years earlier and turned to online gambling.

In the months before the killing, he had lost "quite a lot of money" through his gambling habit, prosecutor Mark Fenhalls QC said.

In his defence, Kimel claimed Mr Papadopoulos had died accidentally during an attempt to collect outstanding debts.

Giving evidence, Szarkowski initially claimed to know little about the killing, although admitted driving various colleagues to and from the property on several occasions.

Kimel, from Streatham, Szarkowski, from Hornchurch, and Kasza, from Wood Green, all in London, were also convicted of conspiracy to rob and conspiracy to falsely imprison.

It also emerged a fourth suspect, Wojciech Ryniak, had been killed before he could be arrested.

The convicted men are due to be sentenced on Friday.