Men 'promoted IS' outside Topshop in Oxford Street
Two men promoted the so-called Islamic State outside Topshop in London's Oxford Street, a court has been told.
Ibrahim Anderson, 38, and Shah Jahan Khan, 63, from Luton, were in a group that set up a stall near the store on 9 August 2014, the Old Bailey heard.
Prosecutor Mark Seymour said the two men distributed a leaflet encouraging support for the "so-called Caliphate".
Mr Khan, of St Catherine's Avenue, and Mr Anderson, of Dallow Road, deny inviting support for a banned group.
Mr Seymour said: "IS, Isis, Isil, is a proscribed organisation and inviting support for a proscribed organisation is prohibited by law.
"These defendants, who both played their part as members of the group which invited support for IS in Oxford Street on 9 August 2014, would have been well aware that this is what they were doing."
Mr Anderson's home was later searched and a mini notebook computer was seized which contained three images that "formed part of a set of instructions for travel to Syria to support jihad", the prosecutor said.
Mr Anderson also denies having information "useful to a terrorist".