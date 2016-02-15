Santander ram-raid: 'At least four' involved in ram-raid
- Published
A digger has smashed through the front of a bank in an unsuccessful attempt to steal a cash machine.
Santander in Leighton Buzzard was left extensively damaged after the JCB rammed through the glass at 03:00 GMT.
A restaurant on the opposite side of Hockliffe Street has a hole in the wall, believed to be caused by the digger driving back and forth.
Police believe at least four people were involved in what they say was an "audacious" raid.
Det Sgt Tom Hamm of Bedfordshire Police said: "Fortunately they were unsuccessful and fled the scene empty-handed along North Street, in what is believed to be either an Audi or a BMW."
The digger was still embedded in the front of the bank during the morning as it was investigated by forensics teams.
Police said they think it was stolen in Leighton Buzzard recently and asked anyone who had seen a JCB being driven late at night to contact them.
They also called on people with CCTV in the area to send them their footage.