Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Missing author Helen Bailey, pictured with Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, is a season ticket holder

Football fans are being asked for information about a missing children's author at a match between Arsenal and Norwich City on Saturday.

Helen Bailey, a season ticket holder at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, was last seen walking her dog near her home in Royston, Hertfordshire, on 11 April.

There has not been any trace of the 51-year-old or her pet despite searches.

Earlier this week, Hertfordshire police said there was no evidence to indicate "any foul play."

A spokesman said: "We are hoping Arsenal fans may be able to help in our ongoing investigations."

Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Helen Bailey was spotted walking her miniature dachshund, Boris, just before she went missing

Ms Bailey, who lived with her partner, had gone on a walk with her miniature dachshund Boris and had said she "needed a little time to herself".

The author wrote the Electra Brown series for teenagers and started a blog called Planet Grief after her husband of 22 years drowned on holiday in Barbados in 2011.

She met Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger at a question-and-answer session at Emirates Stadium in February 2012.

A Where is Helen Bailey? Facebook page created by her friends has been viewed 50,000 times.