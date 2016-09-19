Three arrested over death of man in Watford town centre
- 19 September 2016
A man has died after being found with head injuries in a street in Watford.
The 21-year-old died in hospital after he was found in High Street at 15:45 BST on Sunday.
Three men have been arrested in connection with the death, which police are treating as murder.
Det Insp Pushpa Guild of Hertfordshire Police said "a number of people were involved in altercations" in the street before the death and appealed for witnesses to contact the force.