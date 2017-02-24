Image caption About 40 people were in the sports hall at Southwood School when the ceiling collapsed

A schoolgirl badly hurt when part of a sports hall ceiling fell on her during Storm Doris's high winds is making a good recovery, an MP said.

She was injured at Southwood School in Conniburrow, Milton Keynes on Thursday afternoon.

Mark Lancaster, MP for Milton Keynes North, said the girl's injuries, although serious, were "not quite as bad as first feared". A second pupil was left with minor injuries.

The school opened as normal on Friday.

Mr Lancaster said Storm Doris was likely to blame for the ceiling collapse.

"I'm not a structural engineer but it's pretty clear the wind was battering the outside of the sports hall and dislodged the internal panelling," he said.

"It's a white composite ceiling so the panels themselves are not heavy, but falling from a height and landing on people, they do cause damage."

Image caption The school was open as normal on Friday

Pupils described hearing a "really loud noise" and finding it "really scary", parents told the BBC. About 40 people were in the hall at the time.

Head teacher Elaine Hawkins said Thursday was "not an easy day, not a day we would want again".

Mr Lancaster said one of the two injured pupils had returned to school while the other continued to be treated at John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

"The key thing now is to reassure parents the school is safe to come to, and we have to work to make sure we can get this damage repaired as quickly as possible so the school can get back to normal," he added.