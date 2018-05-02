Image copyright Hertfordshire Constabulary Image caption Piotr Metrycki was arrested less than a mile from the attack

A woman raped at knifepoint at work has been praised for her bravery after her attacker was jailed for nine years.

Piotr Metrycki, 32, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty at St Albans Crown Court to rape and actual bodily harm.

The 21-year old victim was at work at the time of the attack at a business in Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead.

Hertfordshire Police commended her "incredible bravery" for reporting the crime.

During the attack, which happened in February, the woman was raped in a staff area and punched in the face.

She immediately told a colleague and a customer, and police arrested Metrycki shortly afterwards.

Det Con David Herring said: "I commend the victim's incredible bravery, not only in reporting the attack to us so quickly, but throughout the whole case. It is thanks to her courage that Metrycki will now be in prison.

"He subjected the victim to a horrendous attack and I hope that this significant sentence goes some way in helping her as she recovers from this very traumatic ordeal."

Metrycki will be subject to a four-year licence on release.