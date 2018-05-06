A 20-year-old man has been stabbed to death in Luton.

Emergency services were called to Bishopscote Road at about 16:40 BST and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area remains cordoned off and a murder investigation has been launched, Bedfordshire Police said.

Det Ch Insp Phil Moss added: "This is clearly a shocking incident where a man has been fatally wounded in a public place in broad daylight."

He said the force had increased patrols in the area.

"The area was fairly busy at the time so I would urge anyone who saw what happened or has any information which could help our investigation to get in touch immediately," he added.