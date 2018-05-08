Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Flowers were placed outside McColl's in tribute of Waryam Hussain

A 20-year-old man stabbed to death outside a convenience store has been named by police.

Waryam Hussain, of Bristol Road, Luton, was pronounced dead near McColl's on Bishopscote Road in his hometown on Sunday afternoon.

Bedfordshire Police said a post-mortem examination revealed he died as a result of a single stab wound.

Officers have launched a murder investigation into what they are calling a "terrible event".

Det Insp Phil Moss said: "We will never tolerate knife crime, and are doing all we can to investigate what happened."