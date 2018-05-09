Image caption A friend of 20-year-old Waryam Hussain said he would "always be in their heart"

A vigil has been held in memory of a 20-year-old man killed by a single stab wound outside a convenience store.

Waryam Hussain, of Bristol Road, Luton, died near McColl's on Bishopscote Road in his hometown on Sunday afternoon.

In a statement, Mr Hussain's family said he was "one of the nicest people to be around" and a "well-liked member of the community".

A CCTV image of a man police want to speak to over the death has been released.

Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Police want to identify a man captured on CCTV

Bedfordshire Police appealed for anyone who knows the man, or who has dash cam or drone footage of the scene, to get in touch.

In a tribute, Mr Hussain's relatives said he was a "real family man" and a "keen footballer".

"Waryam was a loving son, brother, uncle and nephew who was close to his niece and nephews," the statement says.

"He was close to his family and will be missed so much by his family and friends."

Image caption A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Hussain died from a single stab wound

Friends paid their respects to Mr Hussain at a vigil on Tuesday evening, with one describing him as "hard-working", "loved" and with a "clean heart".

He told the BBC: "Not a single person has a bad word to say about him."

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Emergency services were called at about 16:40 to Bishopscote Road in Luton on Sunday

He said Mr Hussain used to work six days a week for his family and he "wanted to make them proud".

He added that he "made time for everyone", including taking care of youngsters, saying: "It is going to take us time to get over him."