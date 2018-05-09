Waryam Hussain: Vigil for Luton man stabbed near McColl's store
A vigil has been held in memory of a 20-year-old man killed by a single stab wound outside a convenience store.
Waryam Hussain, of Bristol Road, Luton, died near McColl's on Bishopscote Road in his hometown on Sunday afternoon.
In a statement, Mr Hussain's family said he was "one of the nicest people to be around" and a "well-liked member of the community".
A CCTV image of a man police want to speak to over the death has been released.
Bedfordshire Police appealed for anyone who knows the man, or who has dash cam or drone footage of the scene, to get in touch.
In a tribute, Mr Hussain's relatives said he was a "real family man" and a "keen footballer".
"Waryam was a loving son, brother, uncle and nephew who was close to his niece and nephews," the statement says.
"He was close to his family and will be missed so much by his family and friends."
Friends paid their respects to Mr Hussain at a vigil on Tuesday evening, with one describing him as "hard-working", "loved" and with a "clean heart".
He told the BBC: "Not a single person has a bad word to say about him."
He said Mr Hussain used to work six days a week for his family and he "wanted to make them proud".
He added that he "made time for everyone", including taking care of youngsters, saying: "It is going to take us time to get over him."