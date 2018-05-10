Image caption Weekly food waste collections are to be introduced in Bedfordshire

Plans to bring in weekly food waste collections in central Bedfordshire have been approved.

The executive committee at Central Bedfordshire Council said it wanted to reduce waste and increase recycling.

Plans to introduce a three-weekly collection of black bin waste will be brought in at a later stage, once "residual" non-recyclable waste has decreased, the council said.

It also aims to introduce a glass collection service across the area.

The council has previously scrapped the idea of charging £40 per household for an all-year-round fortnightly collection of garden waste.

Image copyright Basher Eyre/Geograph Image caption The changes to bin collections will start in the autumn of 2019

The council consulted on the plans between February and April and had more than 15,000 responses.

It said 94% of the responses thought it was "important that everyone is helped to recycle more".