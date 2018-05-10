Image copyright @AspectsLockie Image caption Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue was called to the fire at 13:06 BST

A fire onboard a train has caused disruption to rail passengers travelling to London.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue was called to the blaze in the engine compartment of a train at Welwyn North station at 13:06 BST.

A spokesman for the fire service said three crews tackled the "deep-seated fire".

National Rail said the blaze would disrupt journeys into London Kings Cross until 19:30 BST.

British Transport Police said all passengers had been "safely removed" from the train, which was travelling from Hull to Kings Cross.

Gordon Archer, who runs the Deli Stop cafe at Welwyn North station, said "hundreds of people" were evacuated from the train.

Routes affected by the fire are: