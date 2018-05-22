Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Jacob Abraham bought bread to help make sandwiches for the homeless

A 15-year-old boy lured to an alleyway and stabbed had helped his mother make sandwiches for the homeless hours before he died, a jury has heard.

Jacob Abraham was found dying from stab wounds by his brother, who went to look for him on 7 December last year.

The knife attack was carried out in a service area behind the family's home in Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire.

At St Albans Crown Court, five 15-year-old boys, from north London, deny murder.

The boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also deny conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Jacob Abraham was found in alleyway at the back of the family's house in Waltham Cross

Opening the trial, prosecutor Jane Bickerstaff QC told the court Jacob, who lived with his mother, brother and sister in Hurst Drive, was spotted on CCTV buying bread.

"He... helped his mother make sandwiches for the homeless," she said.

"The family delivered those... to a local church. "

Jacob later received a mobile phone call and went to the alleyway where he was attacked. He died at about 22:00 GMT.

"He was stabbed eight times in the legs and once through the arm," said Ms Bickerstaff.

"He tried to run back home, but never made it.

"Although potentially only two of the five wielded a knife, all five are jointly responsible having lured Jacob there and sharing the joint intention that he should suffer at least really serious harm."

Four of the defendants waited nearby until they were summoned to the spot, the trial was told.

The five defendants were seen on CCTV walking towards the alleyway and later running away.

Jacob was seen running in the opposite direction to the group, before his brother found him lying "covered in blood," Ms Bickerstaff said.

He died from an artery and vein being pierced in his thigh.

Although a devoted son and brother, Ms Bickerstaff said evidence suggested Jacob was "no angel".

The court heard he dealt in cannabis, on a small scale, and had argued with a gang.

He had also posted a Snapchat message saying: "If you want to mess with me, come and mess with me around my yard."

The trial continues.