Waryam Hussain: Arrest over stabbing outside Luton McColl's store
- 22 May 2018
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 20-year-old man was stabbed to death outside a convenience store.
Waryam Hussain was killed by a single stab wound near McColl's on Bishopscote Road, Luton, during the afternoon of Sunday, 6 May.
A 20-year-old man from Luton is being questioned by Bedfordshire Police.
The force said its investigation into the killing of Mr Hussain was "ongoing".