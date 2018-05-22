Beds, Herts & Bucks

Waryam Hussain: Arrest over stabbing outside Luton McColl's store

  • 22 May 2018
Waryam Hussain Image copyright Bedfordshire Police
Image caption A post-mortem examination revealed Waryam Hussain died from a single stab wound

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 20-year-old man was stabbed to death outside a convenience store.

Waryam Hussain was killed by a single stab wound near McColl's on Bishopscote Road, Luton, during the afternoon of Sunday, 6 May.

A 20-year-old man from Luton is being questioned by Bedfordshire Police.

The force said its investigation into the killing of Mr Hussain was "ongoing".
Image caption Flowers were placed outside McColl's newsagent on Bishopscote Road in tribute of Waryam Hussain

