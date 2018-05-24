Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Carolyn McClune was on trial at St Albans Crown Court over fraud charges

The trial of a carer accused of stealing more than £150,000 from the bank accounts of three pensioners has been stopped.

Carolyn McClune, 59, of Gertrude Peake Place in Redbourn near Harpenden, denies two charges of fraud by abuse of position and one of fraud by false representation.

Judge Marie Catterson discharged the jury at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday.

A new trial is due to begin in January.