Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption A screenshot of nine people arrested in connection with the "Kane Line"

A drugs gang made about £850,000 in 186 days by using a single phone number in a "business model" that is on the rise, a senior police officer said.

Drug addicts in Luton were given a number for the "Kane Line" to arrange collection of drugs, said Assistant Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst.

Eleven people have since been jailed in connection with the investigation.

Mr Rodenhurst hoped a Channel 4 documentary on Monday would "send a message" of deterrent.

He said the 24 Hours In Police Custody programme would show how the Eastern Regions Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Command (ERSOU) tracks down those which "present the highest threats to our community".

"We know that the criminal gang had access to firearms, exploited people, including young people, operated in plain sight and are negative role models in their community," he said.

Through the use of surveillance footage ERSOU - which covers seven counties in England - were able to track down those involved.

Mr Rodenhurst said the gang "made a lot of money and caused a lot of harm" by using the phone line, a method which is an "increasing trend".

"The Kane Line is a phone number that is made known to those with drug addiction and you can essentially organise your drug collection," he said.

He added the show would be "reassuring for members of the public that there are units like ours tackling that threat and sends a message to young people who are maybe at risk or attracted to criminal activity".