Image copyright Country Properties

An estate agent which has displayed fundraising event banners for more than 30 years has been threatened with legal action unless it removes them.

A letter from Central Bedfordshire Council said Country Properties in Ampthill must take the banners down "immediately" as the building is Grade II listed and in a conservation area.

It said there would be a "case for prosecution" if signs remained.

Country Properties said the letter was sent after "a single complaint".

'Support local events'

Nick Taylor, manager of Country Properties in Ampthill, said: "I understand the building is listed but the banners are temporary. We are not doing anything permanent to the building.

"We only put signs up for charity events or local fundraisers. You would think a local authority would support local events."

A spokeswoman for Central Bedfordshire Council said: "Whilst we appreciate that the advertising banners that Country Properties have displayed above their shop in Ampthill often do promote community and charity events, the building is Grade II listed and is additionally in a conservation area.

"Because of that, we have to comply with national planning legislation under the Planning (Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas) Act 1990."