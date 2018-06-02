Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was found with multiple stab wounds in Brent, Tinkers Bridge, on Tuesday

A woman found stabbed at a house in Milton Keynes has died, prompting a murder inquiry.

Joanne Bishop, 39, had suffered multiple stab wounds in Brent, in the Tinkers Bridge area, at about 06:30 BST on Tuesday.

She was taken to hospital in a critical condition. Thames Valley Police said she has now died of her injuries.

A 51-year-old man charged in connection with the attack will appear in court in Oxford later this month.

Det Insp Stuart Blaik said: "A team of detectives is continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

"A specially trained family liaison officer is supporting Joanne's next of kin and our thoughts remain with her relatives at this incredibly difficult time."