Image caption HMP Woodhill is a Category A prison

A inmate has died after an "altercation" involving four men at a prison.

Thames Valley Police said the 49-year-old was pronounced dead at HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes on Tuesday afternoon.

Three men, aged 33, 32 and 26, have been arrested on suspicion of murder, police said.

HMP Woodhill is a Category A prison that currently houses about 800 inmates.

"An HMP Woodhill prisoner was pronounced dead following an incident on Tuesday 5 June," a Prison Service spokeswoman said.

"It would inappropriate to comment further while there is an ongoing police investigation."

Det Ch Insp Ailsa Kent said: "We have launched an investigation into this incident, and are working alongside the Prison Service.

"Three arrests have been made as a result of the offence and these men are all in custody.

"The family of the victim is being supported by specially trained officers at this time.

"Our officers are at the scene as our investigation continues."