Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Richard Baldwin was cleared of attempted murder and his wife Victoria was cleared of assisting an offender

A man cleared of attempted murder after he shot at undercover police officers he mistakenly believed were burglars, said he does not regret his actions.

Richard Baldwin fired the legally owned shotgun three times at a van with the two officers inside in Leighton Buzzard on 22 September.

He and his father Bernard were cleared of attempted murder on Tuesday.

Richard Baldwin, 35, said he had no regrets "because no-one was hurt, and no-one was ever going to be hurt".

Bedfordshire Deputy Chief Constable Garry Forsyth said that while he respected the jury's verdict, "people should think very carefully before taking any action themselves".

The trial at Luton Crown Court had heard that after a burglary at their garage, the Baldwins went out to look for those responsible - whom they believed to be Irish travellers.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Bernard Baldwin denied attempted murder and dangerous driving

The pair came across a white van containing two police officers who had been on their way to investigate the break-in but were told to "stand down" following reports that Richard had a shotgun.

In a high-speed chase that followed, the prosecution alleged, Richard Baldwin fired the double-barrelled weapon and pointed it at PC Marcus Myers, causing the officer to feel "feared for my life".

Asked by BBC Three Counties Radio whether he would do it again, Richard said: "No, because hopefully this has made the police realise more has got to be done and they've got to take things seriously.

"I think it may have opened their eyes a little bit and they can see that local businesses and people need help."

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The defendants' business on an industrial estate on Eden Way, Leighton Buzzard, had been burgled

Mr Forsyth said he did not "underestimate how traumatic exposure to repeated criminality can be on victims of crime" and the police do "everything we can" to respond appropriately to reports of criminality.

He added: "Police officers and staff put their lives on the line every day in order to protect the public.

"Had this incident resulted in the death of one of our officers, or a member of the public, I do not believe the jury would have chosen to interpret the reasonableness and proportionality in such a way."

Messrs Baldwin were also found not guilty of an alternative charge of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and carrying a loaded shotgun in a public place.

Bernard Baldwin was cleared of dangerous driving and Richard's wife, Victoria, was found not guilty of assisting an offender.