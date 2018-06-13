Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption A body was found at a property in Malmes Croft, Leverstock Green

A 53-year-old has been charged with murder after the body of a man was found at a property in Hertfordshire.

Richard Martin, from Barley Croft, Leverstock Green, near Hemel Hempstead, is accused of killing the 55-year-old on Monday.

Officers were called to Malmes Croft in the village following reports of concerns for the man's welfare and discovered the body.

Hertfordshire Police has described it as an "isolated incident".

Det Insp Phil Moss said: "We are working to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this man's death."

Mr Martin will appear before magistrates in Hatfield on Wednesday.