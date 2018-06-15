Image copyright Colin Derrick Image caption Ray Dare had been attempting to set a new national record for a 91-year-old when he was killed

A man, who admitted causing the death of a 91-year-old cyclist who was killed while trying to set a national record, has been given a suspended sentence.

Ray Dare, from Leatherhead, Surrey, died in a collision with a van on the A41 near Aylesbury on 19 July 2017.

Alan Mills, 46, of Austins Mead, Bovingdon in Hertfordshire, had admitted to causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

He was given a 24-week jail sentence, suspended for 24 months.

At a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court, he was also ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work, take part in a restorative justice programme and pay costs.

He has also been disqualified from driving for 12 months and will have to take an extended retest.

Image copyright Joe Picton Image caption Mr Dare had always been a keen cyclist and held a number of veteran records

Mr Dare was a retired telecoms engineer who had been a member of the Kingston Phoenix Road Club in Surrey for 65 years.

The club described Mr Dare as a "genuine legend" of cycling and said at the time of his death that he was attempting to ride 10 miles (16km) in under 29 minutes and 43 seconds, which would have been a national record for his age.

The accident happened on the Aston Clinton and Buckland by-pass.