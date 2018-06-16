Image caption Police said the fight in Verulamium Park happened at about 19:00 BST on Friday

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the abdomen during a fight between two groups in a park, police have said.

The teenager was injured in the attack at about 19:00 BST on Friday in Verulamium Park, St Albans.

He was taken to hospital by air ambulance, where he remains in a stable condition.

Hertfordshire Police said inquiries were ongoing into the stabbing at a park, which is named after the Roman city on which it is built.