Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Lucas Broughton, 30, and Daryl Burrell, 31, absconded from HMP Spring Hill

Two men have absconded from a low security prison overnight.

Lucas Broughton, 30, and Daryl Burrell, 31, went missing from HMP Spring Hill near Aylesbury between 21:00 BST on Friday and 08:30 BST on Saturday.

Broughton was serving a sentence for grievous bodily harm at the Category D prison and Burrell was serving a term there for robbery.

Police have asked the public not to approach the men but call 999 "immediately".

Broughton has a "distinctive" tattoo with the letters LB on his left arm and he is known to have links to Bedford.

Burrell has scars on his left cheek, right hand and lips and is known to have links to Edmonton and Enfield, London.

Last month, two other men - both serving sentences for burglary- absconded from the prison.