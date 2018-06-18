Image caption A 16-year-old boy suffered an injury to his abdomen in Verulamium Park on Friday

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with grievous bodily harm after a teenager was injured with a weapon during a fight between two groups in a park.

The 16-year-old boy suffered an injury to his abdomen in Verulamium Park, St Albans, at about 19:00 BST on Friday.

The accused boy has also been charged with assault by beating and will appear before magistrates.

Two 16-year-old boys have also been arrested. One remains in custody and the other has been bailed.

The victim is in a stable condition in hospital and his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, Hertfordshire Police said.

Ch Insp Stuart Cheek said: "My officers have been working hard over the weekend to establish the circumstances around the incident and make arrests.

"I would like to thank everyone who has assisted with our enquiries so far and would urge anyone else with information about what happened to please contact us."