Three men have been arrested after a man was found stabbed to death at a block of flats in Hertfordshire.

The victim, who was in his 30s, died in the flats on Ley Walk, Welwyn Garden City, in the early hours of Saturday.

A spokesman for Hertfordshire Police said the men, aged 26, 30 and 46 and all from Welwyn Garden City, were currently in custody, and that inquiries were ongoing.

The victim has not officially been named by police.