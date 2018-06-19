Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Jamil Sarki died from a stab wound to the heart

A man accused of murder has had the case against him dropped mid-trial.

John Taycur, 18, was one of four men accused of killing Jamil Sarki in Welwyn Garden City in January.

Three defendants remain on trial, charged with Mr Sarki's murder and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm against his friend.

At St Albans Crown Court, Judge Andrew Bright QC ruled that Mr Taycur, of Longmore Gardens, had no case to answer on both counts.

Daniel Frazer-Traille, 29, Keith Coventry, 34, and Vinnie Bradshaw, 19, all of Bassingburn Walk, Welwyn Garden City, all deny the charges.

The court has previously heard Mr Sarki, 23, collapsed after being stabbed in the Ethelred Close area of the town.

Mr Sarki and friend Gregory Yembra, 19, had travelled from London to "collect money for a friend", jurors were told.

It is alleged that two of the defendants carried out the attack while a third was said to have been close throughout the stabbing.

The trial continues.