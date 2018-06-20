Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption William Taylor's 70th birthday was eight days after he was last seen

A man missing for more than two weeks had reported that his vehicle was deliberately set on fire to police before his disappearance.

William Taylor was last seen at his home in Gosmore in Hertfordshire, at about 21:00 BST on 3 June.

He reported the allegation of arson on 26 May, and his 70th birthday has passed while he has been missing.

Police said they are "exploring his background and the circumstances surrounding his disappearance".

It is not known whether the arson is linked to his disappearance but police said they were looking at it as a matter of routine.

Det Insp Mike Keane, from the North Hertfordshire Local Crime Unit, said they were carrying out "extensive inquiries" and that Mr Taylor's family were "incredibly worried".

Police said Mr Taylor, who has not been reported as missing before, was last seen wearing a light blue-coloured shirt, jeans and black wellington boots and may have been wearing a navy blue boiler suit.

The investigation into the reported arson is ongoing.