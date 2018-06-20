Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Andrew Mason died in the early hours of Saturday morning

A 30-year-old has been charged with murdering a man who was found stabbed to death at a block of flats.

Matthew Fathers, of Little Hardings in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, is accused of killing Andrew Mason, 31, also from the town.

He died after being stabbed in a communal area at the flats in Ley Walk in the early hours of Saturday.

Darryl Daley, 46, of Moss Green, Welwyn Garden City, has been charged with attempted robbery.

Both men have been remanded in custody and are due to appear before magistrates later.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Police cordoned off an area around Moyne House

A 26-year-old man, also from the town, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and released on bail while inquiries continue.

Hertfordshire Police said detectives were "working hard to determine the chain of events" that led to the death and have described it as an "isolated incident".

Mr Mason's family have said the father, who had a 12-year-old daughter, was "wonderful and loving" and had a "heart of gold".