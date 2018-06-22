Beds, Herts & Bucks

'Drink-driver' clocked at 132mph near Bedford

  • 22 June 2018
Speed gun reading Image copyright BCH road police
Image caption The driver was speeding and was also over the drink-drive limit, police said

A suspected drink-driver was clocked speeding at an "unbelievable" 132mph (212km/h), police have said.

The Ford Focus driver was stopped on a section of the A421 near Bedford at about 21:10 BST on Thursday.

Police posted an image of the speed gun display on Twitter after the man was arrested.

Officers said it was a "miracle" the motorist, who was found to be over the legal alcohol limit, "didn't kill himself or someone else".

The post drew a number of responses from shocked members of the public.

One asked if it was possible to fine drivers "for stupidity", while another said police prevented what "could have been a horrific scenario".

In one reply, officers said they hoped the arrest would result in a "lengthy ban" for the driver.

Image copyright Google
Image caption The speeding driver was pulled over on the A421 in the Bedford area, police said

