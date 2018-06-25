Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Jacob Abraham was found by his brother

The jury in the trial of five teenagers accused of murdering another boy has been sent out to consider its verdicts.

Jacob Abraham, 15, was stabbed multiple times behind his family's home in Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire, on 7 December last year.

St Albans Crown Court heard he was attacked after being lured to an alleyway and was found by his brother.

The defendants - five 15-year-old boys from north London, who cannot be named for legal reasons - all deny murder.

Summing up the case, Mr Justice Edis told the jury: "The prosecution say at least one of the defendants stabbed Jacob Abraham, but they cannot say which.

"You must decide in the case of each defendant that if he did not stab Jacob Abraham, did he encourage or assist the person who did."

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The five defendants were seen on CCTV walking towards the alleyway in Waltham Cross

A second charge of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm has been withdrawn from the jury, which was told it could bring in a verdict of manslaughter as an alternative to murder.

'No angel'

Earlier in the trial, prosecutor Jane Bickerstaff QC told the court Jacob, who lived with his mother, brother and sister in Hurst Drive, was spotted on CCTV buying bread.

"He... helped his mother make sandwiches for the homeless," before the family delivered them to a local church, the court heard.

Jacob later received a mobile phone call and went to the alleyway where he was attacked.

He died at about 22:00 GMT from an artery and vein being pierced in his thigh.

Although a devoted son and brother, Ms Bickerstaff said evidence suggested Jacob was "no angel".

The court heard he dealt in cannabis, on a small scale, and had argued with a gang.

The five defendants were seen on CCTV walking towards the alleyway and later running away.