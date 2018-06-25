Beds, Herts & Bucks

One of two HMP Spring Hill absconders recaptured

  • 25 June 2018
Lucas Broughton and Daryl Burrell Image copyright Thames Valley Police
Image caption Lucas Broughton (left), 30, and Daryl Burrell, 31, absconded from HMP Spring Hill

A man who absconded from an open prison while serving a sentence for grievous bodily harm has been recaptured.

Lucas Broughton, 30, went missing from HMP Spring Hill in Buckinghamshire between 21:00 BST on 15 June and 08:30 on 16 June.

Police said he has been charged with escaping from lawful custody.

Daryl Burrell, who is serving a sentence for robbery, absconded from the Category D prison near Aylesbury on the same weekend.

The 31-year-old, who is yet to be caught, has scars on his left cheek, right hand and lips and is known to have links to Edmonton and Enfield, London.

