One of two HMP Spring Hill absconders recaptured
A man who absconded from an open prison while serving a sentence for grievous bodily harm has been recaptured.
Lucas Broughton, 30, went missing from HMP Spring Hill in Buckinghamshire between 21:00 BST on 15 June and 08:30 on 16 June.
Police said he has been charged with escaping from lawful custody.
Daryl Burrell, who is serving a sentence for robbery, absconded from the Category D prison near Aylesbury on the same weekend.
The 31-year-old, who is yet to be caught, has scars on his left cheek, right hand and lips and is known to have links to Edmonton and Enfield, London.