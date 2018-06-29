Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Nicholas Day would smoke a cigarette outside his car before getting onto the back seat with her and telling her what he wanted her to do, a court heard

A man who raped a 12-year-old girl after grooming her on Myspace has been jailed.

Nicholas Day was 23 when he groomed the girl online, claiming he was 17, and would regularly pick her up after school and make her perform sex acts.

He was also convicted of offences against another girl aged seven.

Day, now 32, of Wilbury Hills Road, Letchworth, was convicted of numerous offences at Luton Crown Court and jailed for 23 years.

The court heard Day met one of the girls in 2009, when she was 11, on the social media website and would regularly message her.

'Dangerous without doubt'

He then met her outside of school for the first time on 9 December that year - and this soon became regular, the jury was told.

The girl, who went to police when she was 19, said Day would stop his car, smoke a cigarette outside then get onto the back seat with her.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Nicholas Day was convicted at Luton Crown Court

One afternoon, when he had driven to meet her, the girl told him that she did not want to go with him and called him a "paedophile", the court heard.

When he was arrested, he told the police he did not know the girl and that it was a case of mistaken identity.

Sentencing, Judge Barbara Mensah said: "You managed to groom her into believing this was a genuine romantic relationship between you. She felt unable to say no to you. That you are dangerous is without doubt."

In March this year another girl came forward and told her family about Day's offences.

He was found guilty of eight offences of rape of a child under 13, two further charges of rape, attempted rape of a child under 13, three offences of assault of a child by penetration, and meeting a child following sexual grooming.

His sentence includes a jail term of 23 years, of which he must serve two thirds, with an extended licence of six years.