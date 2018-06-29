Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Watford player Andre Gray is alleged to have hit a woman and received a citation from the police

A Premier League footballer is facing a court appearance in the United States after allegedly hitting a woman in a Las Vegas nightclub.

Watford striker Andre Gray, 27, who has been going out with Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock, was in Drai's nightclub when the incident took place.

Gray is alleged to have hit a woman and received a citation from the police.

It is not an admission of guilt and means he must appear in court in the US at a later date.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Andre Gray has been going out with Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said Gray and another man, believed to be a friend, both received a citation for battery from a police officer who was working near the nightclub in the early hours of 26 May.

They are due to appear before a Las Vegas court on 18 July.

The BBC has contacted representatives of Gray, but has yet to receive a response.

Image copyright Google Image caption The striker was in Drai's nightclub in Las Vegas when the incident took place

In 2016, Gray was banned for four games by the FA for homophobic comments he posted back in 2012 when he played for non-league Hinckley United.

Gray was also given a £25,000 fine and has been told to attend an FA education course.

Earlier that year he had been named Championship Player of the Year at The Football League Awards, while he was playing for Burnley.