Image copyright Stevens Family Image caption Aidan Stevens, of Orsett, Essex, was on his way to Hideout music festival on 22 June when the fatal crash happened

The parents of an 18-year-old, who died after being hit by a car in Croatia, have paid tribute to their son who "had so much love to give".

Aidan Stevens was going to the Hideout music festival on 22 June when has fatally injured in the crash.

A fundraising campaign, set up by a friend, to help bring his body home to of Orsett, Essex, and pay for his funeral has raised more than £13,000.

The Foreign Office has said it is in contact with the family.

Aidan's father Barry Stevens said it had been the hardest week of his life but thanked friends and the community for their support.

'Always laughing'

He said: "He had so much life and love to give to this world but will never get the chance now.

"It's been the hardest week of my and my family's life but together with the support we are getting from the community and friends has helped so much."

Mother Debbie Quilter said family was the most important thing to her son.

"He would do anything for me without me even having to ask, he supported me in every way he could," she said.

"He was never moody, always laughing and shining up the room with his smile."

Tomas Barrachina, 21, a part-time personal trainer, who set up the Go Fund Me donation page, said he had set out to raise just £1,000 to help the family.

He said: "The support has been amazing and I can't thank everybody enough.

"He was always such a kind young man even from a kid. He was always so kind and caring and brought a smile to everyone's face. It was his first holiday away from his parents. He was excited like anybody would be."