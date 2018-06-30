Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called at 23:45 BST on 30 May to reports that gunshots were heard in Old Foundry Place in Leiston, Suffolk

Two more suspects have been arrested after a firearms incident in Suffolk.

Police were called at 23:45 BST on 30 May to reports gunshots had been heard in Old Foundry Place in Leiston, Suffolk.

On Friday, a man, 25, was arrested in Ipswich on suspicion of conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent.

A 17-year-old boy was also arrested in Ipswich on suspicion of conspiracy to possess a firearm.

Two people have been charged in connection with the incident.

A 16-year-old boy is accused of attempted aggravated burglary.

A 46-year-old man has been charged with attempted burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving and with drug-driving.