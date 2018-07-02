Little Marlow field fire: 20 engines tackle blaze
- 2 July 2018
Twenty fire engines have been tackling a large fire in a field in Little Marlow, Buckinghamshire.
The A404 is closed in both directions due to smoke spreading across the road from the nearby blaze.
A high volume pump and four water tankers are there to help combat the fire near the Wyevale Garden Centre.
Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said there was "a lot of blue light activity" and has advised people to avoid the area.
Skip Twitter post by @rhidian_t
July 2, 2018
End of Twitter post by @rhidian_t
Skip Twitter post by @sarah_stockwell
July 2, 2018
End of Twitter post by @sarah_stockwell