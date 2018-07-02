Image copyright Chris Chromik Image caption The A404 is closed in both direction while firefighters tackle the blaze

Twenty fire engines have been tackling a large fire in a field in Little Marlow, Buckinghamshire.

The A404 is closed in both directions due to smoke spreading across the road from the nearby blaze.

A high volume pump and four water tankers are there to help combat the fire near the Wyevale Garden Centre.

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said there was "a lot of blue light activity" and has advised people to avoid the area.