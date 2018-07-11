Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Lorna Myers died at the scene in Wood White Drive

A woman stabbed to death in an attack which also left a 14-year-old boy in hospital has been named by police.

Lorna Myers, 54, from Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire, died in Wood White Drive in the town at about 15:45 BST on Saturday.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be a stab wound to the chest.

A 32-year-old man arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder is still in custody, Thames Valley Police said.

The boy was taken to hospital with "non-life threatening" injuries, where he remains.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Floral tributes have been left outside the house

Image copyright South Beds News Agency

Det Supt Ian Hunter, head of the major crime unit, has said he believes the death was an "isolated incident".

Naming the victim, he said the "tragic incident" had had "untold impact on friends, family and the local community" and called for witnesses to come forward.

Members of the public have left flowers outside the three-storey house on the Buckinghamshire Park Estate.