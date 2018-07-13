Beds, Herts & Bucks

Watford fatal stabbing: Victim was 'academically talented'

  • 13 July 2018
Risaan Udayakumar Image copyright Hertfordshire Police
Image caption Risaan Udayakumar was fatally stabbed at a house in The Avenue in Watford

The family of an 18-year-old who died after being stabbed in a "disturbance" at a house has described him as a "bright young man".

Risaan Udayakumar, from Wembley, died in hospital after the incident at an address in The Avenue in Watford just after 21:50 BST on Tuesday.

A 16-year-old boy appeared in court on Thursday, charged with murder, and has been remanded in custody.

Mr Udayakumar's family said his death had left a "gap that cannot be filled".

Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to reports of a disturbance in The Avenue, Watford

Mr Udayakumar had just finished his first year studying civil engineering at university.

In a statement, his family said he was a "gentle, academically talented student" and they could "not understand why this has happened to such a bright and caring young man".

Det Insp Justine Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said it was believed the stabbing was an "isolated incident".

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites