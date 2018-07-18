Farnborough Airshow: Airlander to offer 'luxury expeditions'
The world's longest aircraft, which collapsed at its former base last year, is to offer "luxury expeditions".
The passenger cabin for Airlander 10, a combination of plane and airship based in Bedford, was unveiled at the Farnborough Airshow.
Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV), the company behind the £25m craft, said it is "approaching air travel from a different perspective."
Up to 19 passengers will be able to take part in three-day expeditions.
Stephen McGlennan, CEO of HAV said: "Air travel has become very much about getting from A to B as quickly as possible.
"What we're offering is a way of making the journey a joy."
Each cabin will be 151ft (46m), larger than most single-aisle aircraft, HAV said.
The cost of the expeditions has yet to be set.
A fully-inflated Airlander 10 measures 302ft (95m) long and has completed six successful test flights so far - but its story has not been plain sailing.
In August 2016 it nosedived during landing for a test flight, causing damage to the cockpit.
It then deflated in November after a safety feature was triggered when it came loose from its mooring.