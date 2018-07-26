Image copyright David Minn Image caption David Minn was on an eight-month tour of South America after graduating university

A British man travelling around South America died when he fell a "long way" on a lone walk, an inquest has heard.

David Minn, 24, had been trekking a rocky path near the Argentine city of Ushuaia at the end of his tour of the country on 22 January.

The Old Courthouse, Hatfield, heard he then slipped and fell near a glacier and his body was found two days later.

Edward Solomons, assistant coroner for Hertfordshire, ruled the death of "outgoing" Mr Minn was accidental.

Mr Minn, from Borehamwood, had been on an eight-month trip around South America after graduating from university, the court heard.

Image caption David Minn stayed at a hostel in the city of Ushuaia and had planned to fly to Chile

He had a flight booked to leave for Chile and continue his tour when he stayed at the Aonikenk hostel in Ushuaia on 21 January.

Mr Minn left his luggage behind the hostel's reception on the morning of 22 January and had told fellow traveller Yuval Jacoby that he would be going on a walk.

But he did not return to pick the bag up and at about 18:00 on 24 January his body was found by a walker near the Ojo de Albino glacier in an area of "deep chasms and rough ground", said Mr Solomons.

"I have no doubt that he slipped and fell a long way," the coroner added.

'Friendly young man'

Israeli national Mr Jacoby had only briefly known Mr Minn, but in that short time he had given him "a lot of hope and inspiration for my own trip".

In an email to Mr Minn's mother he added: "I'm devastated [about his death] and that is only knowing him for a few hours".

Mr Solomons said: "That brief email gives a wonderful picture of a vital, friendly, outgoing young man."

He expressed his "inadequate condolences to [Mr Minn's] parents for what every parent fears" when their children travel and concluded he died from "traumatic brain injury".