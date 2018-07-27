Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager was taken ill in Marlborough Street, Milton Keynes, on Monday

A post-mortem examination following the unexplained death of a girl, who was taken ill in the street, has so far failed to establish a cause of death.

Mollie Nutt, 15, was located in Marlborough Street, Milton Keynes, on Monday at about 14:30 BST.

She received treatment from paramedics at the scene, but died later in Milton Keynes University Hospital.

Thames Valley Police said the examination results were "inconclusive, pending toxicology reports".

'Wrong place'

Following the incident, the South Central Ambulance Service urged people to give correct information when calling 999 after crews were sent to the wrong place.

The service said staff arrived had arrived where they thought they should be within five minutes, but the caller had given the wrong location.

A second 999 call provided the correct address and crews arrived at 14:49.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for anyone with information about the death to contact them.