Image copyright Peter Hickman/Twitter Image caption Emergency services responded to a call that a swimmer had got into difficulty in Harrold

The search for a man who went missing while swimming in a river in Bedfordshire is ongoing.

Emergency services were called to the River Great Ouse in Harrold shortly after 16:00 BST.

Several crews attended the scene near the Old Mill following reports of an individual being in difficulty in the water.

Teams from all three emergency services are currently in attendance, together with a police helicopter.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service also tweeted that its water rescue boat had been sent to the scene.